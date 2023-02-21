Esaar (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 985.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 985.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 242.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.