Esaar (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 985.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esaar (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 985.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 242.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Esaar (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.85 3.00 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.85 3.00 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.46 0.56 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.05 0.08
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.43 3.93 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.87 -1.54 0.28
Other Income 0.77 0.00 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.64 -1.54 0.69
Interest 1.85 1.71 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 -3.25 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.79 -3.25 0.22
Tax 0.04 0.81 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.75 -4.06 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.75 -4.06 0.22
Equity Share Capital 20.44 20.44 20.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 21.77 21.77 -1.07
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.98 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.98 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.98 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.98 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited