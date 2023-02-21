Esaar (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 985.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 985.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 242.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 278.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 6.27 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 43.48% over the last 12 months.