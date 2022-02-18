Esaar (India) Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 104.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 104.55% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 102.29% from Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 106.85% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2020.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2020.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 4.37 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)