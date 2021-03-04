Esaar (India) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore, down 1891.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore in December 2020 down 1891.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2020 down 298.71% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2020 down 185.47% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2019.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 2.79 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 179.00% returns over the last 6 months and 316.42% over the last 12 months.