Esaar (India) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 5914.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2018 up 5914.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 511.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 1066.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Esaar (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Esaar (India) shares closed at 0.91 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.47% returns over the last 6 months and -69.15% over the last 12 months.