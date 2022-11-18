ERP Soft System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.