ERP Soft System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 156.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 156.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 150.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 172.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)