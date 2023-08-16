ERP Soft System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 40.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 40.41% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 110.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

ERP Soft System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 75.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.14% returns over the last 6 months and -35.34% over the last 12 months.