ERP Soft System Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 44.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 44.06% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 56.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

ERP Soft System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2020.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 35.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)