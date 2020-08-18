ERP Soft System Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2020 up 14.09% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 up 33.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2019.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 74.60 on August 14, 2020 (BSE)