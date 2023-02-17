ERP Soft System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 255.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.