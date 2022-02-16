ERP Soft System Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 196.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2021 up 196.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 80.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

ERP Soft System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2020.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 66.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 94.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.