ERP Soft System Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 15.89% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 43.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

ERP Soft System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 78.50 on October 04, 2018 (BSE)