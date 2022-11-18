ERP Soft System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 95.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 95.08% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 87.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 118.70 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 344.57% over the last 12 months.