    ERP Soft System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 62.46% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ERP Soft Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2023 up 62.46% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 3.73% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    ERP Soft System shares closed at 71.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.94% returns over the last 12 months.

    ERP Soft Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.888.463.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.888.463.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.631.971.34
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.106.351.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.140.12
    Other Income0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.150.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.150.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.150.13
    Tax0.040.040.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.110.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.110.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.100.110.10
    Equity Share Capital3.963.963.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.270.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.270.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.270.24
    Diluted EPS0.250.270.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm