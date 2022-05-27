ERP Soft System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 41.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in March 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 122.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 172.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)