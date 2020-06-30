ERP Soft System Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in March 2020 down 12.94% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 449.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 74.60 on January 23, 2020 (BSE)