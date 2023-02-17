ERP Soft System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 110.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 110.63% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 216.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.