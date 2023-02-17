ERP Soft System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, up 110.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 110.63% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 216.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

ERP Soft System EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 91.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and 31.09% over the last 12 months.