Eros Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in September 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 396.57% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.29 crore in September 2022 down 1860.47% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.