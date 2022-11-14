 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eros Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in September 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 396.57% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.29 crore in September 2022 down 1860.47% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.09 20.74 27.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.09 20.74 27.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.04 18.65 35.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.09 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.74 7.12 8.56
Depreciation 0.52 0.54 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.49 25.08 13.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.70 -30.56 -30.09
Other Income 6.89 17.46 27.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.81 -13.10 -2.11
Interest 16.20 15.06 6.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -42.01 -28.16 -8.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -42.01 -28.16 -8.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.01 -28.16 -8.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.01 -28.16 -8.46
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.38 -2.94 -0.88
Diluted EPS -4.38 -2.94 -0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.38 -2.94 -0.88
Diluted EPS -4.38 -2.94 -0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm