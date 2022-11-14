Eros Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in September 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 396.57% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.29 crore in September 2022 down 1860.47% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.
Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eros International Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.09
|20.74
|27.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.09
|20.74
|27.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.04
|18.65
|35.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.09
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.74
|7.12
|8.56
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.54
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.49
|25.08
|13.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.70
|-30.56
|-30.09
|Other Income
|6.89
|17.46
|27.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.81
|-13.10
|-2.11
|Interest
|16.20
|15.06
|6.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.01
|-28.16
|-8.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.01
|-28.16
|-8.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.01
|-28.16
|-8.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.01
|-28.16
|-8.46
|Equity Share Capital
|95.88
|95.88
|95.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-2.94
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-2.94
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-2.94
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-2.94
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited