    Eros Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, down 31.03% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in September 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 27.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 down 396.57% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.29 crore in September 2022 down 1860.47% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 26.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.14% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0920.7427.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0920.7427.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0418.6535.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.09--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.747.128.56
    Depreciation0.520.540.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4925.0813.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.70-30.56-30.09
    Other Income6.8917.4627.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.81-13.10-2.11
    Interest16.2015.066.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.01-28.16-8.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-42.01-28.16-8.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.01-28.16-8.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.01-28.16-8.46
    Equity Share Capital95.8895.8895.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-2.94-0.88
    Diluted EPS-4.38-2.94-0.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-2.94-0.88
    Diluted EPS-4.38-2.94-0.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm