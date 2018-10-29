Eros Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 248.91 crore, up 27.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 248.91 crore in September 2018 up 27.71% from Rs. 194.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.54 crore in September 2018 up 88.78% from Rs. 11.41 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.32 crore in September 2018 up 40.31% from Rs. 37.29 crore in September 2017.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2017.

Eros Intl shares closed at 67.85 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -58.70% returns over the last 6 months and -69.11% over the last 12 months.