Eros Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore, up 494.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore in March 2023 up 494.97% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 498.09% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2022.
Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|384.59
|5.16
|64.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|384.59
|5.16
|64.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|267.51
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|16.83
|23.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.89
|6.77
|6.88
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.51
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.08
|0.46
|24.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.49
|-19.41
|9.20
|Other Income
|-6.31
|3.80
|4.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.18
|-15.61
|13.89
|Interest
|19.50
|19.20
|11.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.32
|-34.81
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.32
|-34.81
|2.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.32
|-34.81
|2.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.32
|-34.81
|2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|95.91
|95.88
|95.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-3.64
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-3.64
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-3.64
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-3.64
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited