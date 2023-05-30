English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eros Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore, up 494.97% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore in March 2023 up 494.97% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 498.09% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2022.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations384.595.1664.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations384.595.1664.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.51----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--16.8323.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.896.776.88
    Depreciation0.720.510.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.080.4624.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.49-19.419.20
    Other Income-6.313.804.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.18-15.6113.89
    Interest19.5019.2011.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.32-34.812.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.32-34.812.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.32-34.812.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.32-34.812.09
    Equity Share Capital95.9195.8895.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-3.640.22
    Diluted EPS-0.85-3.640.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-3.640.22
    Diluted EPS-0.85-3.640.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am