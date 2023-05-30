Eros Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore, up 494.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.59 crore in March 2023 up 494.97% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2023 down 498.09% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 down 18.6% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2022.

Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.