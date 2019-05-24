Eros Intl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 184.21 crore, up 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.21 crore in March 2019 up 2.66% from Rs. 179.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2019 down 49.1% from Rs. 35.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.45 crore in March 2019 down 45.88% from Rs. 91.37 crore in March 2018.

Eros Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2018.

Eros Intl shares closed at 68.90 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.05% over the last 12 months.