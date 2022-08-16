 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eros Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in June 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 18.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 37.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 28.15 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 42.17% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.74 64.64 18.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.74 64.64 18.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.65 23.83 22.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.12 6.88 9.36
Depreciation 0.54 0.73 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.08 24.00 4.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.56 9.20 -18.65
Other Income 17.46 4.69 6.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.10 13.89 -11.80
Interest 15.06 11.80 25.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.16 2.09 -37.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.16 2.09 -37.24
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.16 2.09 -37.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.16 2.09 -37.24
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.94 0.22 -3.89
Diluted EPS -2.94 0.22 -3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.94 0.22 -3.89
Diluted EPS -2.94 0.22 -3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.