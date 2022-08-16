Eros Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in June 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 18.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 37.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 28.15 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 42.17% over the last 12 months.