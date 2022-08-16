Eros Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in June 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 18.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 37.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2022 down 14.18% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2021.
Eros Intl shares closed at 28.15 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 42.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eros International Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.74
|64.64
|18.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.74
|64.64
|18.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.65
|23.83
|22.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.12
|6.88
|9.36
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.73
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.08
|24.00
|4.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.56
|9.20
|-18.65
|Other Income
|17.46
|4.69
|6.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.10
|13.89
|-11.80
|Interest
|15.06
|11.80
|25.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.16
|2.09
|-37.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.16
|2.09
|-37.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.16
|2.09
|-37.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.16
|2.09
|-37.24
|Equity Share Capital
|95.88
|95.88
|95.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|0.22
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|0.22
|-3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|0.22
|-3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|0.22
|-3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited