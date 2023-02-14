Eros Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2022 down 173.73% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 down 124.86% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2021.