Eros Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2022 down 173.73% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 down 124.86% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2021.

Eros International Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.16 19.09 107.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.16 19.09 107.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.83 21.04 22.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.77 6.74 7.46
Depreciation 0.51 0.52 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 23.49 16.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.41 -32.70 60.56
Other Income 3.80 6.89 -0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.61 -25.81 59.97
Interest 19.20 16.20 12.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.81 -42.01 47.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -34.81 -42.01 47.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -34.81 -42.01 47.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -34.81 -42.01 47.21
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 -4.38 4.92
Diluted EPS -3.64 -4.38 4.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 -4.38 4.92
Diluted EPS -3.64 -4.38 4.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited