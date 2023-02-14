English
    Eros Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2022 down 173.73% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 down 124.86% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2021.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 28.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.42% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.1619.09107.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.1619.09107.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.8321.0422.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.776.747.46
    Depreciation0.510.520.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.4623.4916.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.41-32.7060.56
    Other Income3.806.89-0.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.61-25.8159.97
    Interest19.2016.2012.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.81-42.0147.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.81-42.0147.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.81-42.0147.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.81-42.0147.21
    Equity Share Capital95.8895.8895.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.64-4.384.92
    Diluted EPS-3.64-4.384.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.64-4.384.92
    Diluted EPS-3.64-4.384.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am