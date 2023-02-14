Eros Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 95.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in December 2022 down 95.2% from Rs. 107.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2022 down 173.73% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 down 124.86% from Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2021.
Eros Intl shares closed at 28.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.35% returns over the last 6 months and 5.42% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.16
|19.09
|107.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.16
|19.09
|107.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.83
|21.04
|22.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.77
|6.74
|7.46
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.52
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|23.49
|16.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.41
|-32.70
|60.56
|Other Income
|3.80
|6.89
|-0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.61
|-25.81
|59.97
|Interest
|19.20
|16.20
|12.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.81
|-42.01
|47.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.81
|-42.01
|47.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.81
|-42.01
|47.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.81
|-42.01
|47.21
|Equity Share Capital
|95.88
|95.88
|95.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-4.38
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-4.38
|4.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-4.38
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-4.38
|4.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited