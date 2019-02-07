Eros Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore, up 77.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.38 crore in December 2018 up 77.04% from Rs. 135.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2018 up 20.63% from Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.07 crore in December 2018 up 2.41% from Rs. 54.75 crore in December 2017.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2017.

Eros Intl shares closed at 71.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and -61.59% over the last 12 months.