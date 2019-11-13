Eros Intl Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, down 31.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in September 2019 down 31.57% from Rs. 292.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019 down 84.44% from Rs. 77.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.28 crore in September 2019 down 66.79% from Rs. 109.26 crore in September 2018.

Eros Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.10 in September 2018.

Eros Intl shares closed at 15.65 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -74.34% returns over the last 6 months and -84.86% over the last 12 months.