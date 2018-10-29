Eros Intl Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 292.88 crore, Up 9.18% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 292.88 217.93 268.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 292.88 217.93 268.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.97 1.76 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.18 13.54 15.04 Depreciation 2.51 2.35 2.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 200.09 109.30 169.66 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.07 90.98 81.08 Other Income 27.68 5.64 5.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.75 96.62 86.75 Interest 17.55 19.50 21.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.20 77.12 65.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 89.20 77.12 65.39 Tax 11.89 17.17 7.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.31 59.95 57.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.31 59.95 57.51 Minority Interest -0.30 -- -2.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.01 59.95 55.21 Equity Share Capital 95.11 95.11 94.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.10 6.24 5.84 Diluted EPS 8.00 6.16 5.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.10 6.24 5.84 Diluted EPS 8.00 6.16 5.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited