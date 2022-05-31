 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eros Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.12 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.12 crore in March 2022 down 36.66% from Rs. 107.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022 up 110.4% from Rs. 120.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.71 crore in March 2022 up 177.8% from Rs. 58.75 crore in March 2021.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 28.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.45% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.12 221.85 107.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.12 221.85 107.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.69 -- 113.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -8.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.24 16.10 13.50
Depreciation 1.82 1.80 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.89 177.22 81.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.48 26.73 -95.54
Other Income 19.41 11.21 34.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.89 37.94 -61.35
Interest 11.72 12.56 24.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.17 25.38 -85.54
Exceptional Items -- -- -23.01
P/L Before Tax 32.17 25.38 -108.55
Tax 12.51 -1.67 11.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.66 27.05 -120.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.66 27.05 -120.41
Minority Interest -7.14 6.71 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.52 33.76 -120.41
Equity Share Capital 95.88 95.88 95.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 2.82 -12.57
Diluted EPS 2.05 2.82 -12.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 2.82 -12.57
Diluted EPS 2.05 2.82 -12.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022
