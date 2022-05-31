Eros Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.12 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.12 crore in March 2022 down 36.66% from Rs. 107.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022 up 110.4% from Rs. 120.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.71 crore in March 2022 up 177.8% from Rs. 58.75 crore in March 2021.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2021.

Eros Intl shares closed at 28.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.45% over the last 12 months.