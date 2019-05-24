Eros Intl Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore in March 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 238.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.74 crore in March 2019 up 18.83% from Rs. 58.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.38 crore in March 2019 down 8.19% from Rs. 109.34 crore in March 2018.

Eros Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 7.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.41 in March 2018.

Eros Intl shares closed at 68.90 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.05% over the last 12 months.