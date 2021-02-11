Eros Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore, down 78.12% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore in December 2020 down 78.12% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020 down 270.15% from Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020 down 96.16% from Rs. 44.28 crore in December 2019.
Eros Intl shares closed at 24.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.10% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.09
|52.65
|274.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.09
|52.65
|274.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.12
|56.58
|135.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.54
|11.34
|9.50
|Depreciation
|2.67
|2.50
|2.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.99
|11.36
|100.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.24
|-29.13
|26.65
|Other Income
|21.27
|53.68
|14.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|24.55
|41.30
|Interest
|28.33
|30.52
|18.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.30
|-5.97
|22.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.30
|-5.97
|22.99
|Tax
|-1.61
|-1.70
|8.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.69
|-4.27
|14.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.69
|-4.27
|14.83
|Minority Interest
|0.16
|1.90
|1.35
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.53
|-2.37
|16.18
|Equity Share Capital
|95.81
|95.73
|95.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.45
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.45
|1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.45
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.45
|1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited