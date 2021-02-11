Eros Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore, down 78.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore in December 2020 down 78.12% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020 down 270.15% from Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020 down 96.16% from Rs. 44.28 crore in December 2019.

Eros Intl shares closed at 24.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 66.10% over the last 12 months.