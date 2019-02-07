Eros Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 295.93 crore, up 52.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.93 crore in December 2018 up 52.93% from Rs. 193.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.01 crore in December 2018 down 6.18% from Rs. 67.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.59 crore in December 2018 down 7.28% from Rs. 103.10 crore in December 2017.

Eros Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.88 in December 2017.

Eros Intl shares closed at 71.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and -61.59% over the last 12 months.