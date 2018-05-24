App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 24, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International Q4 net jumps 85% to Rs 58 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.67 crore during the January-March period of previous fiscal, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media today reported a 85.31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 22.49 per cent at Rs 257.75 crore, as against Rs 210.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 173.45 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, Eros International's net profit was down 4.96 per cent to Rs 231.22 crore, compared to Rs 243.29 crore in 2016-17.

However, total income of Eros International stood at Rs 1,010.01 crore as against Rs 1,445.28 crore in 2016-17, down 4.96 per cent.

Commenting on the result, Eros International Executive Vice Chairman & MD Sunil Lulla said: "For the full year FY2018, the company has witnessed the EBIT margin increase at 10.3 per cent and an increase of 4.9 per cent PAT margin. We look forward to Fiscal 2019 by further proving our strategies and paving the road ahead for a truly global Indian entertainment experience".

