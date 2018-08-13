Eros International Q1 net up 25% to Rs 60 cr

Eros International Media today reported 25.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.95 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.86 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 223.57 crore as against Rs 273.36 crore in the year-ago period, down 18.21 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We have started the year on an excellent note on operational and strategic parameters. Our strategy of a content driven approach reflected in a robust green lighting process enabling us to de-risk our model.

"Our film content is deeply researched and evaluated for its revenue potential across platforms and markets by our business leaders, due to which we were able to again deliver margin enhancing performance in the first quarter of this fiscal," the company's Executive Vice Chairman and MD Sunil Lulla said.

The stock closed 2.25 per cent up at Rs 127.50 on BSE.