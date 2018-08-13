Eros International Q1 net up 2% to Rs 60 cr

Eros International Media today reported 2.14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.95 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.69 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 223.57 crore as against Rs 257.75 crore in the year-ago period, down 13.26 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The stock closed 2.25 percent up at Rs 127.50 on BSE.