you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International Q1 net up 2% to Rs 60 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.69 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Eros International Media today reported 2.14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 59.95 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 223.57 crore as against Rs 257.75 crore in the year-ago period, down 13.26 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing.

The stock closed 2.25 percent up at Rs 127.50 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Eros International Media #Results

