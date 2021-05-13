MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit up by 21% at Rs 68 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
May 13, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
Eris Lifesciences  | Representative image

Eris Lifesciences  | Representative image

Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Thursday reported a 21.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 68.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 278.2 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 248.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the company's net profit stood at Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 296.5 crore in 2019-20.

JSPL PAT jumps manifold to over Rs 1,900 crore in Q4; output at 2.07 MT

Revenue from operations was Rs 1,211.9 crore. It was Rs 1,074 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added. "FY21 was a game changer for us during which we have registered robust improvement across all business and financial metrics," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Bakshi #Eris Lifesciences #Q4 profit #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 08:37 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.