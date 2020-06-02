Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit up 4% to Rs 56 crore

Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday reported 4.02 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for January-March period of 2018-19, Eris Lifesciences said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 248.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 214.82 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In 2019-20, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 296.29 crore as against Rs 291.14 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Revenue from operations in the last financial year was Rs 1,074.05 crore . It was Rs 982.16 crore in 2018-19, it added.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs 529.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.17 percent from the previous close.



