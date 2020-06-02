Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit up 4% to Rs 56 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 248.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 214.82 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday reported 4.02 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for January-March period of 2018-19, Eris Lifesciences said in a filing to BSE.
In 2019-20, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 296.29 crore as against Rs 291.14 crore a year ago, the filing said.
Revenue from operations in the last financial year was Rs 1,074.05 crore . It was Rs 982.16 crore in 2018-19, it added.
Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs 529.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.17 percent from the previous close.
