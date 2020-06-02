App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eris Lifesciences Q4 profit up 4% to Rs 56 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 248.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 214.82 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday reported 4.02 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for January-March period of 2018-19, Eris Lifesciences said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 248.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 214.82 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In 2019-20, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 296.29 crore as against Rs 291.14 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Revenue from operations in the last financial year was Rs 1,074.05 crore . It was Rs 982.16 crore in 2018-19, it added.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs 529.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.17 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Eris Lifesciences #Results

