172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|eris-lifesciences-q2-net-profit-up-16-at-rs-108-crore-6061251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eris Lifesciences Q2 net profit up 16% at Rs 108 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on November 3 reported a 16.19 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.72 crore for the quarter ended September mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 329.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 284.79 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Close
Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs518.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.45 percent over previous close.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #Business #Eris Lifesciences #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.