Eris Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore in September 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 322.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 119.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2021.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 729.05 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.