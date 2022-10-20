 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eris Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore in September 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 322.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 119.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2021.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 729.05 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.98 322.02 322.66
Other Operating Income 5.39 6.74 --
Total Income From Operations 355.37 328.76 322.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.91 30.60 30.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.84 23.66 20.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.37 5.00 0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.18 61.39 56.07
Depreciation 15.90 14.97 11.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.76 81.93 78.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.14 111.22 125.43
Other Income 6.15 3.37 7.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.30 114.59 133.08
Interest 7.49 7.23 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.81 107.36 132.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.81 107.36 132.29
Tax 8.61 11.77 12.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.20 95.59 119.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.20 95.59 119.71
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.47 7.03 8.81
Diluted EPS 8.46 7.03 8.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.47 7.03 8.81
Diluted EPS 8.46 7.03 8.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.