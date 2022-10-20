English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eris Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.37 crore in September 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 322.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 119.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.20 crore in September 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2021.

    Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.81 in September 2021.

    Close

    Eris Life shares closed at 729.05 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Eris Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations349.98322.02322.66
    Other Operating Income5.396.74--
    Total Income From Operations355.37328.76322.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9130.6030.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.8423.6620.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.375.000.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.1861.3956.07
    Depreciation15.9014.9711.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.7681.9378.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.14111.22125.43
    Other Income6.153.377.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.30114.59133.08
    Interest7.497.230.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.81107.36132.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.81107.36132.29
    Tax8.6111.7712.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.2095.59119.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.2095.59119.71
    Equity Share Capital13.6013.6013.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.477.038.81
    Diluted EPS8.467.038.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.477.038.81
    Diluted EPS8.467.038.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.