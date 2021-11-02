Eris Life Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 322.66 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.66 crore in September 2021 up 6.36% from Rs. 303.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.71 crore in September 2021 up 13.48% from Rs. 105.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2021 up 18.28% from Rs. 122.34 crore in September 2020.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.77 in September 2020.

Eris Life shares closed at 813.25 on November 01, 2021 (NSE)