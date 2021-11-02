MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eris Life Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 322.66 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

November 02, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.66 crore in September 2021 up 6.36% from Rs. 303.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.71 crore in September 2021 up 13.48% from Rs. 105.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.70 crore in September 2021 up 18.28% from Rs. 122.34 crore in September 2020.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.77 in September 2020.

Eris Life shares closed at 813.25 on November 01, 2021 (NSE)

Eris Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations322.66306.30298.38
Other Operating Income----5.00
Total Income From Operations322.66306.30303.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.0324.3229.38
Purchase of Traded Goods20.4514.9025.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.487.25-1.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.0758.2454.34
Depreciation11.6211.239.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.5879.0575.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.43111.32110.72
Other Income7.656.452.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.08117.76113.13
Interest0.790.460.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.29117.30112.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax132.29117.30112.94
Tax12.5910.587.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.71106.72105.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.71106.72105.49
Equity Share Capital13.5913.5813.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.817.867.77
Diluted EPS8.817.857.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.817.867.77
Diluted EPS8.817.857.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eris Life #Eris Lifesciences #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:11 pm

