Eris Life Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.85 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.85 crore in March 2021 up 11.32% from Rs. 230.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.35 crore in March 2021 up 27.05% from Rs. 54.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.77 crore in March 2021 up 33.79% from Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2020.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2020.

Eris Life shares closed at 653.85 on May 12, 2021 (NSE)