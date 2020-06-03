Eris Life Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 230.74 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.74 crore in March 2020 up 16.28% from Rs. 198.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.58 crore in March 2020 up 4.13% from Rs. 52.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2020 down 1.63% from Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2019.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2019.

Eris Life shares closed at 519.20 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.03% over the last 12 months.