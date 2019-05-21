Eris Life Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 198.43 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.43 crore in March 2019 up 2.24% from Rs. 194.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.42 crore in March 2019 down 8.84% from Rs. 57.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.53 crore in March 2019 down 8.51% from Rs. 80.37 crore in March 2018.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2018.

Eris Life shares closed at 614.00 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -20.59% over the last 12 months.