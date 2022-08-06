 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eris Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.76 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eris Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.76 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 306.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 106.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.56 crore in June 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 128.99 crore in June 2021.

Eris Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.86 in June 2021.

Eris Life shares closed at 700.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.

Eris Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 322.02 277.12 306.30
Other Operating Income 6.74 5.02 --
Total Income From Operations 328.76 282.14 306.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.60 30.01 24.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.66 26.90 14.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.00 -7.01 7.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.39 52.65 58.24
Depreciation 14.97 15.07 11.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.93 77.98 79.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.22 86.55 111.32
Other Income 3.37 9.05 6.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.59 95.61 117.76
Interest 7.23 0.98 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.36 94.63 117.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.36 94.63 117.30
Tax 11.77 7.92 10.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.59 86.71 106.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.59 86.71 106.72
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.59 13.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.03 6.38 7.86
Diluted EPS 7.03 6.38 7.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.03 6.38 7.86
Diluted EPS 7.03 6.38 7.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
