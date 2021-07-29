Eris Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 306.30 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.30 crore in June 2021 up 17.14% from Rs. 261.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.72 crore in June 2021 up 22.48% from Rs. 87.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.99 crore in June 2021 up 27.18% from Rs. 101.42 crore in June 2020.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.42 in June 2020.

Eris Life shares closed at 743.10 on July 28, 2021 (BSE)