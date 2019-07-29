Eris Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 262.33 crore, up 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.33 crore in June 2019 up 15.82% from Rs. 226.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.96 crore in June 2019 up 16.91% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.09 crore in June 2019 up 16.38% from Rs. 88.58 crore in June 2018.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.10 in June 2018.

Eris Life shares closed at 401.30 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.09% returns over the last 6 months and -42.83% over the last 12 months.