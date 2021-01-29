Eris Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.13 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.13 crore in December 2020 up 12.92% from Rs. 254.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.63 crore in December 2020 up 41.42% from Rs. 62.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.78 crore in December 2020 up 29.12% from Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2019.

Eris Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2019.

Eris Life shares closed at 623.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)